video: Former Patriot Revis Turns Himself in to Police, Facing Multiple Charges

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Joe Calabro, GoLocalProv Sports Team

 

Former Patriot Darrelle Revis turns himself in to police

Former Patriots cornerback and current New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself in to Pittsburgh police on Friday night after being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from an incident that took place last Sunday in Pittsburgh’s South Side. 

Incident in Question

On Sunday at approximately 2:43 a.m., two men ages 21 and 22 told police that Revis punched them amid a verbal fight. Witnesses said the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police. 

Police say the fight began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone to try and delete the video. 

What’s Next 

Revis was released non-monetary bond on Friday night with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. 

As part of his arraignment, he was ordered to appear at all hearings and instructed not to have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses. He has 72 hours to submit his passport. 

Revis in the NFL 

Levis played with the Patriots during the 2014 season helping them win Super Bowl 49 over Seattle. 

That year, he had two interceptions and 47 tackles for the Patriots before leaving the team in free agency to back to the New York Jets. 

Revis called his 2016 season the worst of his career and now could find himself cut by the team. He is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in base salary, including $6 million guaranteed. 

For more on Revis, see the charts below. 

 

 

Related Slideshow: The National Felony League - see the NE Patriots

NFL database can be found at U-T San Diego - the source.

Prev Next

2001

3/7/2001
New England
OT
Adrian Klemm
Arrested on a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property after allegedly punching another motorist's windshield in a traffic dispute.
one year probation, 50 hours community service, $455 compensation

Prev Next

2001

5/16/2001    
New England    
WR    
Terry Glenn    
Arrested in Walpole, Mass., on domestic abuse charges.    Dropped

Prev Next

2001

12/27/2001
New England
DE    
Bobby Hamilton    
Arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife at their Cumberland, R.I., apartment. Dropped

Prev Next

2003

0/21/2003    
New England    
OL    
Kenyatta Jones    
Arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate with scalding water. One year probation, team released him within days

Prev Next

2004

4/17/2004    
New England    
CB    
Ty Law    
Arrested in the South Beach section of Miami after he allegedly led police on a brief car and foot chase.    Dropped

Prev Next

2004

7/18/2004    
New England    
WR    
Marquise Walker

Arrested in Tampa, Fla., for driving under the influence. Released by team within week, two more DUI arrests in 2006

Prev Next

2006

6/25/2006    
New England    
DL    
Johnathan Sullivan
Arrested in Griffin, Ga., and charged with possession of marijuana, noise and seatbelt violation in traffic stop.    Dropped

Prev Next

2008

2/5/2008
New England    
CB    
Willie Andrews    
Two days after Super Bowl, he was charged with possession of a half-pound of marijuana, with intent to distribute, and driving an unregistered Crown Victoria in Lowell, Mass.    Pleaded to possession; placed on probation.

Prev Next

2008

2/26/2008    
New England    
RB    
Kevin Faulk    
Issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in Lafayette, La., after routine search turned up four cigarettes.    
Pleaded no contest, suspended five-month jail sentence, 40 hours of community service, 20-hour substance abuse program, $300 fine, $231 in court costs.

Prev Next

2008

4/27/2008    
New England    
OL    
Nick Kaczur    
Arrested, charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of prescription painkillers after traffic stop.    Pleaded guilty to speeding in deal that will dismiss drug charge if he avoids trouble for six months

Prev Next

2008

6/30/2008    
New England    
CB    
Willie Andrews    
Arrested, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a high-capacity firearm. He allegedly pointed gun at live-in girlfriend's head.    Released by team the next day. Prosecutors later dismissed charges when the woman refused to testify against him.

Prev Next

2010

9/25/2010    
New England    
DB    
Bret Lockett    
Arrested, charged with disorderly conduct in relation to incident outside club in Providence, R.I.    
Charge to be dropped after 3 months without incident.

Prev Next

2011

11/1/2011    
New England    
WR    
Julian Edelman    
Arrested on count of indecent assault and battery. He allegedly groped woman at club underneath her Halloween costume.    
Sentenced to six years; given probation after six months.

Prev Next

2012

4/21/2012    
New England    
DB    
Alfonzo Dennard    

Charged with third-degree felony assault of a police officer after a dispute outside a Lincoln bar. Convicted of the felony charge and misdemeanor resisting arrest; sentenced 30 days jail, 2 years probation.

Prev Next

2013

6/26/2013    
New England    
TE    
Aaron Hernandez    

Arrested and charged with murder and five weapons counts in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd.   Later he was charged with a double murder. 
Cut by team.

Prev Next

2013

7/11/2013    
New England    
CB    
Alfonzo Dennard    

Arrested on suspicion of DUI, refusing a chemical test and a driving infraction. in Lincoln, Neb.

 
 

:!