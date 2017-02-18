video: Former Patriot Revis Turns Himself in to Police, Facing Multiple Charges

Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jets pic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017

Former Patriots cornerback and current New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis turned himself in to Pittsburgh police on Friday night after being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from an incident that took place last Sunday in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Incident in Question

On Sunday at approximately 2:43 a.m., two men ages 21 and 22 told police that Revis punched them amid a verbal fight. Witnesses said the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police.

Police say the fight began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone to try and delete the video.

What’s Next

Revis was released non-monetary bond on Friday night with his next court date scheduled for Thursday.

As part of his arraignment, he was ordered to appear at all hearings and instructed not to have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses. He has 72 hours to submit his passport.

Revis in the NFL

Levis played with the Patriots during the 2014 season helping them win Super Bowl 49 over Seattle.

That year, he had two interceptions and 47 tackles for the Patriots before leaving the team in free agency to back to the New York Jets.

Revis called his 2016 season the worst of his career and now could find himself cut by the team. He is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in base salary, including $6 million guaranteed.

For more on Revis, see the charts below.

NFL database can be found at U-T San Diego - the source.

New England

OT

Adrian Klemm

Arrested on a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property after allegedly punching another motorist's windshield in a traffic dispute.

one year probation, 50 hours community service, $455 compensation Prev Next 2001 5/16/2001

New England

WR

Terry Glenn

Arrested in Walpole, Mass., on domestic abuse charges. Dropped Prev Next 2001 12/27/2001

New England

DE

Bobby Hamilton

Arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife at their Cumberland, R.I., apartment. Dropped Prev Next 2003 0/21/2003

New England

OL

Kenyatta Jones

Arrested for allegedly assaulting his roommate with scalding water. One year probation, team released him within days Prev Next 2004 4/17/2004

New England

CB

Ty Law

Arrested in the South Beach section of Miami after he allegedly led police on a brief car and foot chase. Dropped Prev Next 2004 7/18/2004

New England

WR

Marquise Walker Arrested in Tampa, Fla., for driving under the influence. Released by team within week, two more DUI arrests in 2006 Prev Next 2006 6/25/2006

New England

DL

Johnathan Sullivan

Arrested in Griffin, Ga., and charged with possession of marijuana, noise and seatbelt violation in traffic stop. Dropped Prev Next 2008 2/5/2008

New England

CB

Willie Andrews

Two days after Super Bowl, he was charged with possession of a half-pound of marijuana, with intent to distribute, and driving an unregistered Crown Victoria in Lowell, Mass. Pleaded to possession; placed on probation. Prev Next 2008 2/26/2008

New England

RB

Kevin Faulk

Issued a misdemeanor summons for marijuana possession in Lafayette, La., after routine search turned up four cigarettes.

Pleaded no contest, suspended five-month jail sentence, 40 hours of community service, 20-hour substance abuse program, $300 fine, $231 in court costs. Prev Next 2008 4/27/2008

New England

OL

Nick Kaczur

Arrested, charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of prescription painkillers after traffic stop. Pleaded guilty to speeding in deal that will dismiss drug charge if he avoids trouble for six months Prev Next 2008 6/30/2008

New England

CB

Willie Andrews

Arrested, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a high-capacity firearm. He allegedly pointed gun at live-in girlfriend's head. Released by team the next day. Prosecutors later dismissed charges when the woman refused to testify against him. Prev Next 2010 9/25/2010

New England

DB

Bret Lockett

Arrested, charged with disorderly conduct in relation to incident outside club in Providence, R.I.

Charge to be dropped after 3 months without incident. Prev Next 2011 11/1/2011

New England

WR

Julian Edelman

Arrested on count of indecent assault and battery. He allegedly groped woman at club underneath her Halloween costume.

Sentenced to six years; given probation after six months. Prev Next 2012 4/21/2012

New England

DB

Alfonzo Dennard Charged with third-degree felony assault of a police officer after a dispute outside a Lincoln bar. Convicted of the felony charge and misdemeanor resisting arrest; sentenced 30 days jail, 2 years probation. Prev Next 2013 6/26/2013

New England

TE

Aaron Hernandez Arrested and charged with murder and five weapons counts in the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. Later he was charged with a double murder.

Cut by team. Prev Next 2013 7/11/2013

New England

CB

Alfonzo Dennard Arrested on suspicion of DUI, refusing a chemical test and a driving infraction. in Lincoln, Neb. Prev

