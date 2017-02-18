video: Former Patriot Revis Turns Himself in to Police, Facing Multiple Charges
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Darrelle Revis just arrived at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts building, turning himself into police. #Jets pic.twitter.com/59ECEMXnEq— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) February 18, 2017
Incident in Question
On Sunday at approximately 2:43 a.m., two men ages 21 and 22 told police that Revis punched them amid a verbal fight. Witnesses said the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police.
Police say the fight began when a man started recording a video of Revis and Revis grabbed his phone to try and delete the video.
What’s Next
Revis was released non-monetary bond on Friday night with his next court date scheduled for Thursday.
As part of his arraignment, he was ordered to appear at all hearings and instructed not to have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses. He has 72 hours to submit his passport.
Revis in the NFL
Levis played with the Patriots during the 2014 season helping them win Super Bowl 49 over Seattle.
That year, he had two interceptions and 47 tackles for the Patriots before leaving the team in free agency to back to the New York Jets.
Revis called his 2016 season the worst of his career and now could find himself cut by the team. He is due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in base salary, including $6 million guaranteed.
For more on Revis, see the charts below.
NFL database can be found at U-T San Diego - the source.
