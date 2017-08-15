Welcome! Login | Register

Former Patriot Pass to Play in RI Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Kids With Cancer

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Patrick Pass PHOTO: Patriots

Former New England Patriots running back Patrick Pass will participate in the 15th annual Border-to-Border for Megan and Friends Golf Tournament.

The tournament is set to take place on Friday, September 1 with tee off scheduled for 8 a.m. at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence.

Patrick Pass with the Patriots

Pass played seven seasons with the Patriots from 2000 to 2006.

During that time, he helped New England to three Super Bowl championships.

He finished his career with the New York Giants in 2007, but only played one game that season.

For his career, Pass totaled 536 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, while racking up 570 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Border-to-Border for Megan and Friends Golf Tournament

The golf tournament is named for Megan Hayward.

She is 21 years old and was diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3. She also battled B-cell lymphoma at 8 years old.

The tournament memorial trophy is named for Paulie Botelho of East Providence, who lost his battle with cancer in 2003. Botelho was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma on August 15, 2002. 

He relapsed just two and a half months before the end of his protocol.

Botelho passed away on September 6, 2003. He was 6 years old.

Border-to-Border conducts the tournament every year to raise funds for organizations that provide assistance to children with cancer.

Since the tournament began in 2001, they have been able to raise $400,000 with 64% of that going directly to these charities.

 

