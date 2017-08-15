Former Patriot Pass to Play in RI Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Kids With Cancer
Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Patrick Pass PHOTO: Patriots
Former New England Patriots
running back Patrick Pass will participate in the 15th annual Border-to-Border for Megan and Friends Golf Tournament.
The tournament is set to take place on Friday, September 1 with tee off scheduled for 8 a.m. at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence.
Patrick Pass with the Patriots
Pass played seven seasons with the Patriots from 2000 to 2006.
During that time, he helped New England to three Super Bowl championships.
He finished his career with the New York Giants in 2007, but only played one game that season.
For his career, Pass totaled 536 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, while racking up 570 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Border-to-Border for Megan and Friends Golf Tournament
The golf tournament is named for Megan Hayward.
She is 21 years old and was diagnosed with liver cancer at the age of 3. She also battled B-cell lymphoma at 8 years old.
The tournament memorial trophy is named for Paulie Botelho of East Providence, who lost his battle with cancer in 2003. Botelho was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma on August 15, 2002.
He relapsed just two and a half months before the end of his protocol.
Botelho passed away on September 6, 2003. He was 6 years old.
Border-to-Border conducts the tournament every year to raise funds for organizations that provide assistance to children with cancer.
Since the tournament began in 2001, they have been able to raise $400,000 with 64% of that going directly to these charities.
Related Slideshow: #DStrong All Over The World
Prev
Next
Thousands gather at Misquamicut Beach
Photo courtesy of Tim Yakaitis/DroneOn
Prev
Next
Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White
"We love you Dorian! #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Vanna White's Facebook page
Prev
Next
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Legendary Comic Book Writer Stan Lee
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
#dstrong from Kenya
Photo courtesy of Henry Maitha on twitter
Prev
Next
Jimmy Baron Jr. and Proximus Spirou in Belgium
Photo courtesy of Spirou basketball on twitter
Prev
Next
Staff of the China Daily newspaper
Photo courtesy of bbc
Prev
Next
Rock 95 in Australia
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page
Prev
Next
Conan O'Brien
"Westerly kids have to stick together. Stay strong, Dorian, we are all thinking of you! #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Conan O Brien's Twitter account
Prev
Next
From the Great Wall of China
Photo courtesy of the Prayers for Dorian facebook page
Prev
Next
Paula Abdul
Photo courtesy of Paula Abdul's twitter account
Prev
Next
Navigant Credit Union
Photo courtesy of Navigant
Prev
Next
U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus and wife Melodee Hanes
Photo courtesy of USMissionCN Twitter
Prev
Next
Former Red Sox Play-by-Play Man Don Orsillo
"Thoughts are with you #dstrong."
Photo courtesy of Don Orsillo's twitter account
Prev
Next
Providence College Friars men's basketball
Photo courtesy of PC men's basketball twitter
Prev
Next
Former New England Patriot Patrick Pass
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Senator Jack Reed
"Dorian: You have a megawatt smile & you’re inspiration to many. Stay #DStrong!"
Photo courtesy of Jack Reed's Twiter account
Prev
Next
Connecticut State Police
Photo courtesy of Connecticut State Police twitter
Prev
Next
Former New England Patriot Lawyer Milloy
Photo courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook Page
Prev
Next
Governor Gina Raimondo
"Rhode Island is staying strong for our hero Dorian #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Gina Raimondo's twitter account
Prev
Next
Providence Fire Department
Photo courtesy of Providence Fire Deparment's facebook
Prev
Next
Rhode Island State Police
"You're a trooper, Dorian. We support #DStrong."
Photo courtesy of Rhode Island State Police Twitter account
Prev
Next
Mystic Aquarium
Photo Courtesy of Prayers for Dorian Facebook page
Prev
Next
Providence Bruins Players Tommy Cross and Brandon DeFazio
Photo courtesy of Providence Bruins on twitter
Prev
Next
Rhode Island State Police K9
Photo courtesy of RI State Police Twitter
Prev
Next
Johnson & Wales Men's Basketball Team
"We are proud to honor Dorian Murray in his D Strong campaign! He has been fighting cancer since he was 4. He is currently 8 now and the doctors told him there is nothing more that they can do. Dorions last wish is to become famous with the hashtag#dstrong Anything is possible so we think we should all make it happen. He has already taken the internet by storm so let's keep it going. Prayers go out to your family. Stay strong. We love you!��
JWU basketball is #DSTRONG"
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
Narragansett Beer
"Stronger than the tallest of boys. #dstrong"
Photo courtesy of Narragansett Beer twitter
Prev
Next
DSTRONG in Ghana
Photo courtesy of twitter
Prev
Next
Hot 96.9 in Boston
Photo Courtesy of twitter
Prev
Next
NE Revs Star Charlie Davies
"Dorian is eight years old and has been battling cancer. Support Dorian's dream of becoming famous!!"
Photo courtesy of Charlie Davies twitter
Prev
Next
Boston University Women's Hockey
Prev
Next
Music Star Lance Bass of NSYNC Fame
"I stand with Dorian! #DStrong #D-Strong"
Photo courtesy of Lance Bass' Twitter account
Prev
Next
URI Rams Men's Basketball Team
"We are thinking of you Dorian #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of URI twitter
Prev
Next
Congressman Jim Langevin
"Dorian is such a brave young man & I hope his wish comes true #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of Jim Langevin's twitter account
Prev
Next
Hasbro Hospital Staff
"Members of our Oncology staff: proud to show support for & be part of #DStrong movement. #PrayingforDorian."
Photo courtesy of Hasbro Hospital's twitter
Prev
Next
Bryant University Men's Hockey
Prev
Next
Rhode Island EMA
"RIEMA stands with Dorian and his family! Don't just be strong, be #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of RI EMA on twitter
Prev
Next
URI Fans at The Ryan Center
"Rhody Nation is #DStrong!"
Photo courtesy of URI on twitter
Prev
Next
TD Garden
"Sending our love and support to Dorian Murray! We're all thinking of you. #DStrong"
Photo courtesy of TD Garden twitter account
Prev
Next
James Woods
Photo courtesy of Woods' Twitter
Prev
Next
Actor Kevin James
Photo courtesy of Facebook
Prev
Next
Patriots Linebacker Jerod Mayo
Photo courtesy of Jerod Mayo's Twitter account
