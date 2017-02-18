Former Moses Brown Hockey Star Salzillo Named to Northeast-10 All-First Team

Former Moses Brown hockey star Eric Salzillo, now of Saint Michael’s, was named to the Northeast-10 all-league first team on Friday.

This season for Saint Michael's, Salzillo leads the team with nine goals and 14 assists for a total of 23 points in 24 games played.

While at Moses Brown, Salzillo played hockey and also helped the Quakers lacrosse team win the state championship in 2009 and 2010.

Saint Michael’s in the Playoffs

Saint Michael’s will face Stonehill in the Northeast-10 Conference semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.

The two teams have met four times in postseason play with Saint Michael’s winning every game by a goal. Saint Michael’s beat Stonewall 6-4 earlier this season.

The Purple Knights come in with a record of 8-15-2 overall but went 4-1 in the NE10 to tie Saint Anselm College for the regular season title.

Stonehill finished the season with a record of 9-13-4, but are coming off an 8-0 win over Southern New Hampshire University in their final regular season game.

