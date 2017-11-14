Former Brown Lacrosse Coach Starsia Joins Boston Cannons as Assistant Coach
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Starsia is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Division I history and was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2008.
He captained the Brown lacrosse team in the 1970’s and served as the school’s lacrosse coach from 1982-1992.
With the Cannons, he will work under head coach Sean Quirk.
“I am very excited to be joining the Boston Cannons organization in preparation for the 2018 season. A number of our former UVA players are Cannon alums and I have been a big fan for a long time. My role will be to work closely with Sean in every way possible. I want to thank Rob Hale, Sean and Ian for this opportunity, I am anxious to get started,” said Starsia.
Starsia at Brown
Starsia became Brown's head lacrosse coach in 1982 and compiled a 10-year record of 101-46.
He took the Bears to the NCAA playoffs in five of his last six years, including the last three.
The Bears won two Ivy League titles (1985 and 1991) and advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals three consecutive seasons (1990-92).
Starsia led them to their first-ever undefeated regular season (13-0).
They also won the Ivy League title and the New England Championship, and finished with a No. 2 national ranking. Starsia received his first two Morris Touchstone Award as the Division I Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1991 while at Brown.
Starsia left Brown for the University of Virginia in 1993.
Starsia as Brown Player
He also played for the U.S. National Team in the 1978 World Lacrosse Championship.
