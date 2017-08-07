video: Former Boston Red Sox Don Baylor Dies at 68

Former Boston Red Sox Don Baylor died of cancer on Monday at the age of 68 in an Austin, Texas hospital.

"Words cannot express the sadness we feel today, as cancer claims two more of the baseball-playing fraternity's proudest and strongest members. Darren Daulton and Don Baylor will be deeply missed by the entire baseball community. During their playing careers and beyond, both Darren and Don selflessly helped generations of young players transition from wide-eyed rookies into successful Major Leaguers. Don's commitment to the game and its future also inspired him to play an instrumental role in helping the MLBPA establish itself as a bonafide union. Our thoughts and prayers are with Darren's and Don's families, friends and legions of fans,” said MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark in a statement.

Baylor is survived by his wife, son and two granddaughters.

Baylor With The Red Sox

Baylor was part of the 1986 Red Sox team that went to the World Series before losing to the New York Mets.

That season with Boston, Baylor recorded 139 hits and 95 RBIs. He was also hit by a pitch 35 times that year, which led the majors.

Baylor returned to the Red Sox in 1987 where he totaled 81 hits and 57 RBIs in 108 games played.

Baylor finished the 1987 season with the Minnesota Twins where he would win the World Series.

Baylor’s Career

In his 19 year career, Baylor played for the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, California Angels, New York Yankees, Red Sox, and Twins.

He totaled 2,135 hits, 338 home runs and 1,276 RBIs for a career batting average of .260.

He was named league MVP with the Angels in 1979, when he led the majors in RBIs and runs while setting career highs in home runs and hits.

Following his playing career, he managed the Colorado Rockies for their first season in 1993 and led them to their first playoff appearance in 1995.

He also managed the Chicago Cubs from 2000 to 2002.

Very sad last few days as baseball loses 2 strong leaders of the past, Darren Daulton & Don Baylor. Two old school tough baseball players. — Ken Singleton (@29alltime) August 7, 2017

Don Baylor told me " son you're making a lot of people proud you will never know. You're a true joy to watch " #rip #NeverForget — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) August 7, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.