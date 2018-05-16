Five Reasons the Celtics Won Game #2 Against the Cavs and LeBron

The Celtics outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers by 20 points in the second half to take a two to zero lead in the Eastern Conference Championship series. The Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-94.

See the 5 Reasons the Celtics Won Below

The game was an old school game with the Celtics playing tough and physical and two incidents almost led to fights between the two teams.

After Cleveland guard, J.R. Smith pushed Al Horford from behind while he was in the air, Boston guard Marcus Smart played enforcer.

"That's a dirty shot," Smart said after the game. "You just can't allow that to keep happening. This is not the first time JR's done some dirty stuff, especially playing against us. He's known for it, especially playing against us. We know that. It's like a bully. You keep letting a bully keep picking on you, he's going to keep picking on you until you finally stand up, and that's what I tried to do."

