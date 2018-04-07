Farrell’s 1st Career Goal Helps Revs Cruise Past Montreal 4-0

Defender Andrew Farrell scored his first career MLS goal to help the New England Revolution cruise past Montreal 4-0 on Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

“We wanted to try to make [Evan] Bush kick long, as much as possible. We had planned on [Ignacio] Piatti playing. He’s a very, very good player, but also wants the ball to his feet. So, we wanted to limit the opportunities that a [Jeisson] Vargas or he, would get the ball to his feet. Nothing changed when they played [Anthony] Jackson-Hamel in there. I thought the application, again on the press, is very, very hard work, to do that, but then also the application on winning the second ball. One thing I thought we did very well today, which we learned from Houston, is when we went a man advantage, I thought we used the ball a lot better,” said head coach Brad Friedel after the game.

With the win, the Revs improve to 3-1-1 overall and extend their unbeaten streak to four games.

Revolution Cruise

The Revolution got on the board early when Teal Bunbury found the back of the net off a pass from Wilfried Zahibo in the 20th minute to put New England up 1-0.

The Revs would take a 2-0 lead in the 6th minute of stoppage time when Farrell found the back of the net for his first career goal.

“I think we were a little sloppy there in the first half, creating some turnovers, kind of like the Houston game where they were getting in behind a little bit and creating chances, so to get the goal before half was important. And then I think in the second half, we did a lot better job managing that, not letting them get as many chances as we did in the game against Houston, so we got the shutout as well, which was a big-time performance,” said Farrell after the game.

Diego Fagundez and Zahibo added goals in the second half as the Revs would cruise to the 4-0 win.

Next Up

The Revolution return to action Saturday, April 14 when they host FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

