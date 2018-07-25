Everything to Need to Know About Patriots Training Camp 2018

The New England Patriots enter 2018 training camp following a drama-filled off-season.

From significant players leaving in free agency to players skipping offseason workouts, New England’s 2018 training camp is shaping up to be an interesting one.

"I mean every year has different challenges, you know? There are some years where, I mean obviously this team has very high expectations. We're trying to win every game. That's what our goals are. I think those things we have a lot of time to work on literally. Figuratively there's a long way to go. We've got a lot of work to do and it's going to be up to us individually to prepare as best we can and then collectively when we come together we do the same," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following a mini-camp session on June 7.

Patriots Off-Season

After losing the Super Bowl to the Eagles, the Patriots saw key offensive players such as Nate Solder, Danny Amendola, and Dion Lewis leave via free agency, while New England traded away Brandin Cooks and released tight end, Martellus Bennett.

To replace them, the Patriots signed wide receivers Jordan Matthews and Cordarrelle Patterson, as well as, running back Jeremy Hill.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots lost cornerback Malcolm Butler to free agency and released linebacker Shea McClellin.

New England has signed defensive end Adrian Clayborn, defensive lineman Danny Shelton and defensive back Jason McCourty to strengthen the defense.

These players and more will all be on display when camp begins.

See Everything to Need to Know About Patriots 2018 Training Camp in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: Everything to Need to Know About Patriots Training Camp 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.