Dylan Molloy: 16 Who Made a Difference in 2016

Brown University lacrosse star Dylan Molloy led the Bears to their first Final Four appearance since 1994 and then played the Final Four game against Maryland with a broken foot - and scored two goals.

Following the season, Molloy was named the winner of the Tewaaraton Award, recognizing him as the top men's college lacrosse player in the country. He is the first ever Brown player to win the award and only the third Ivy League player to do so.

Just prior to being named the best college lacrosse player in the country, Molloy earned the USILA's Lt. Raymond Enners Outstanding Player Award and the Lt. Col. J.I. Turnbull Outstanding Attackman Award. He became the first Brown player to earn the USILA's Outstanding Player Award and the second to be named Attackman of the Year since Darren Lowe did it in 1991.

"Not only does Dylan Molloy bring to our team an incredible level of lacrosse skill, he also brings an incredible amount of joy. No one has more fun at practice than Dylan Molloy and while outside of the program he will be recognized as a great lacrosse player... inside our program, he will be remembered as a great person," Brown coach Lars Tiffany told GoLocalProv.

Molloy was named first team all-American and led the country in points (116) and assists (54) while ranking third in the country in goals with 62.

Molloy will return to Brown in 2017 for his senior season in hopes of a repeat performance.

