Freshman Jeff Dowtin netted a career-high 19 points in 36 minutes of action to help the URI to a comeback win over the Davidson Wildcats 70-59 on Friday night at Davidson.

Dowtin, who’s previous career-high was 12 points back on December 30, made his sixth straight start in place of Jarvis Garrett who remains out in injury. The Rams have won five of those six games.

The win improves URI to 7-3 in the A-10 and 15-7 overall and into a tie for third place in the A-10 behind VCU and Dayton.

URI Storms Back

Trailing, 51-42 with 11:13 to play in the game, the Rams took complete control of the game.

The Rams climbed back into the game and pulled to within one point, 54-53, following a three by Jared Terrell with 7:51 to play.

Forty seconds later, URI took the lead for good on two free throws by Christion Thompson with 7:08 left to go.

Rhode Island held Davidson to just two made field goals in the final 11:13 and closed the game on a 28-7 run.

Hassan Martin finds Jeff Dowtin open on the wing to make it a 10-9 game! pic.twitter.com/AMa037SO1x — Rhody MBB (@RhodyMBB) February 4, 2017

The Leaders

Down’s 19 points came on 7 of 11 shooting from the field while he also dished out four assists.

E.C. Matthews dropped 21 points on 8 of 16 shooting from the field while also grabbing nine rebounds.

Next up

URI returns to action on Tuesday, February 7 when they visit Massachusetts.

The Rams beat UMass 79-77 in the first meeting back on January 15.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

