Disturbing Number of NE Patriots Claim Brain Injuries, According to Lawsuit

For most New Englanders, one of the highlights of being a sports fan was the miraculous run by the New England Patriots from 2001 to 2004.

The Patriots won three Super Bowls in fours seasons and went from league also-ran to dynasty.

While the memories are rich for fans, that damage has been debilitating to the former Patriot stars, according to a lawsuit.

A new report by the Boston Globe unveils how many once Patriots now claim brain damage.

“Some 42 of about 100 Patriots who were members of New England’s first three Super Bowl title teams have alleged in a landmark class-action concussion suit against the NFL and the helmet maker Riddell that they have experienced symptoms of brain injuries caused by the repetitive head impacts they absorbed in games and practices,” reports the Boston Globe.

Reports of the impact of repetitive brain injuries are not new.

In a breakthrough article in 2009 published in the New Yorker, author Malcolm Gladwell wrote, “The stained tissue of Alzheimer’s patients typically shows the two trademarks of the disease—distinctive patterns of the proteins beta-amyloid and tau. Beta-amyloid is thought to lay the groundwork for dementia. Tau marks the critical second stage of the disease: it’s the protein that steadily builds up in brain cells, shutting them down and ultimately killing them. An immunostain of an Alzheimer’s patient looks, under the microscope, as if the tissue had been hit with a shotgun blast: the red and brown marks, corresponding to amyloid and tau, dot the entire surface.”

As GoLocal reported last fall, despite the building scientific data on the impact of CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Patriots fans seem to be immune to dangers to players.

Former Patriot Junior Seau committed suicide and it is believed that his depression was tied to CTE. Former Patriot fullback Kevin Turner died of CTE although he was suffering from ALS as well.

At the time, Dr. Ann McKee of Boston University said In a statement, "The severity of Mr. Turner's CTE was extraordinary and unprecedented for an athlete who died in his 40s. While he had typical cognitive symptoms and problems with impulse control associated with CTE, it also appears that CTE decimated the motor cortex of his brain at a young age, likely leading to his ALS symptoms.”

This past week, the autopsy on once-convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez found that he suffered from severe CTE. Hernandez committed suicide in his cell. His conviction was voided after his suicide as he had appeals pending.

"Mr. Hernandez had chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), Stage 3 out of 4, (Stage 4 being the most severe). This diagnosis was confirmed by a second VABHS neuropathologist. In addition, Mr. Hernandez had early brain atrophy and large perforations in the septum pellucidum, a central membrane,” said McKee.

Hernandez’s family have filed a lawsuit against the NFL seeking damages for Hernandez’s CTE.

10: Number of Patriots’ Hall of Famers who alleged they suffered brain injuries: Houston Antwine, Nick Buoniconti, Raymond Clayborn, Sam Cunningham, Steve Grogan, John Hannah, Stanley Morgan, Jon Morris, Steven Nelson, and Babe Parilli.

8: Number of Patriots who have been posthumously diagnosed with CTE: Ronnie Caveness, Aaron Hernandez, Dr. Bill Lenkaitis, Chuck Osborne, Junior Seau, Mosi Tatupu, Kevin Turner, and Dennis Wirgowski.

21: Number of Patriots in the lawsuit who died before the NFL settlement. Their average age at death was 57.6.

A 2017 study from researchers from Boston University on CTE found an association between participation in youth tackle football before age 12 and impaired mood and behavior later in life. The study appears in Nature's Translational Psychiatry.

The study looked at 214 former American football players, including 43 who played only through high school and 103 who played only through college. The average age of the former players at the time of the study was 51.

According to researchers, participants received telephone-administered cognitive tests and completed online measures of depression, behavioral regulation, apathy and executive functioning (initiating activity, problem-solving, planning and organization). Results from former players who started playing tackle football before the age of 12 were compared against those of participants who started playing at age 12 or later.

"This study adds to growing research suggesting that incurring repeated head impacts through tackle football before the age of 12 can lead to a greater risk for short- and long-term neurological consequences," said Michael Alosco, PhD, lead-author of the study and a post-doctoral fellow at BU.

