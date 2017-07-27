video: Devers Hits 1st Career Home Run, Red Sox Beat Mariners 4-0

At 20 years and 275 days, top @RedSox prospect @Rafael_Devers is youngest player in @MLB – and his first big league hit is a home run. pic.twitter.com/uS7AvXdWez — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) July 26, 2017

Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers hit his first major league home run, while Chris Sale struck out 11 in Boston’s 4-0 win over Seattle on Wednesday.

The home run makes Devers the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro did it in September of 1965. Devers would add a single in the seventh inning.

The win snaps a four game losing streak and improves the Red Sox to 56-47 on the year.

Red Sox Take Control

Boston got on the board in the second inning when Mitch Moreland hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Hanley Ramirez and give Boston a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox would add to their lead in the third inning when Devers hit a lead off home run to center field on a 2-1 count to put Boston up 2-0.

The Red Sox closed out the scoring in the fourth inning when Sandy Leon hit a two run blast to right field to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

Sale took it from there,only giving up three hits through seven innings. Sale has struck out at least 9 batters in each of his 12 road starts this season.

Craig Kimbrel came on in the 9th to pick up his 25th save of the season.

Next up

The Red Sox are off on Thursday and return to action on Friday when they host the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s David Price against Jason Vargas.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

In 2017, 309 players have played at least 75 games in Double-A, Triple-A or both. Of that group, Rafael Devers has the 8th best OPS (.955). — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 25, 2017

