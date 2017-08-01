Devers Goes 4 for 4, Red Sox Cruise Past Indians 6-2

Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers went 4 for 4 with an RBI as the Boston Red Sox cruised past the Cleveland Indians 6-2 on Monday night at Fenway Park.

In six MLB games, Devers is batting .417 with four RBIs.

Red Sox pitcher Doug Fister picked up his first win since August 22nof last season, allowing two runs and five hits in 7 and 2/3 innings.

The Red Sox improve to 58-49 on the season and remain a half game back of the Yankees.

Red Sox Take Control

The Red Sox took control of the game with two outs in the second inning.

With Christian Vazquez and Mitch Moreland already on base, Mookie Betts hit a single to center field to score both players and put the Red Sox up 2-0.

Betts would then score on a double to left field by Eduardo Nunez to give the Red Sox a 3-0 lead.

Boston would add two more runs in the bottom of the fourth when Betts would drive in Moreland and Nunez would drive in Vazquez to put the Red Sox up 5-0.

Divers would pick up his RBI in the bottom of the 7 on a single to right field that would score Nunez and give the Red Sox a 6-0 lead.

The Indians would get two runs in the top of the 8th, but would not get any closer as the Red Sox would hang on for the win.

Red Sox at the Trade Deadline

Earlier in the day, the Red Sox traded for right handed relief pitcher Addison Reed from the New York Mets.

In the deal, the Red Sox gave up three prospects, Jamie Callahan, Gerson Bautista and Stephen Nogosek.

Reed has an ERA of 2.57 in 49 innings pitched.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and Indians continue their series on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Chris Sale against Cleveland’s Carlos Carrasco.

In the four games since Eduardo Nunez joined the Red Sox, Nunez and Rafael Devers have accounted for:

9/20 runs (45%)

