video: Devers, Betts Hit Home Runs to Lift Red Sox Over White Sox 9-5

Rafael Devers DELIVERS pic.twitter.com/0ROgl3UxUJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 3, 2017

Rafael Devers and Mookie Betts each had two run home runs to lift the Boston Red Sox to a 9-5 win over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Divers is the first Red Sox batter since Mo Vaughn to hit three home runs in his first eight games. He is also the first player in MLB history (since 1900) with at least 13 hits and three home runs in his first eight games.

The win also snaps a four game losing streak for Rick Porcello, who went just 5 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox improve to 60-49 on the season and have a 2 game lead over the New York Yankees.

Red Sox Offense Comes Alive

The Boston offense got off to a fast start in the first inning with four runs and four hits including Devers’ home run to take a 4-0 lead.

Nunez also had an RBI single and Hanley Ramirez added an RBI double in the inning.

After the White Sox got two runs back in the top of the second inning, the Red Sox offense would respond with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Betts hit a two run home run to give the Red Sox a 6-2 lead, before Andrew Benintentdi would score on a Ramirez infield single to make it 7-2.

The White Sox would respond with three runs in the top of the third to make it 7-5, but would not score the rest of the game.

Andrew Benintendi added an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th and Mitch Moreland added an RBI double in the 6th to give Boston their 9-5 lead.

Series Continues

The Red Sox and White Sox continue their series on Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez against Chicago’s Carlos Rodon.

Rafael Devers: 1st player in modern MLB history (since 1900) with at least 13 hits & 3 HR in 1st 8 career gms before turning 21 @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2017

Red Sox win, 9-5. That's 41 runs in Eduardo Nunez's six games with Red Sox. So there you go ... — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 4, 2017

