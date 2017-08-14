video: Devers, Benintendi Lift Red Sox Over Yankees 3-2 in 10 Innings

Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to score Jackie Bradley Jr. and lift the Boston Red Sox to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Benintendi’s game winning single comes a night after he hit two home runs and six RBIs in Boston’s win over the Yankees on Saturday. Benintendi finishes the series with a total of nine RBIs.

The win improves the Red Sox to 67-50 on the season and gives them 5.5 game lead over the Yankees in the AL East.

Devers Ties It, Benintendi Wins It

The Red Sox trailed 2-1 with one out in the ninth inning when rookie Rafael Devers hit a home run into the Boston bullpen off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman to tie the game at 2.

With one out in the 10th, Chapman hit Bradley Jr. in the arm and then walked Eduardo Nunez to put men on first and second.

Chapman was then pulled from the game and replaced by Tommy Kahnle, who proceeded to walk Mookie Betts and load the bases.

Benintendi then came up and hit a single to right field to score Bradley Jr. and give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead.

Craig Kimbrel put the Yankees down in order and picked up the win.

Chris Sale made the start for the Red Sox and struck out 12 in seven innings.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action on Monday, August 14 when they host the Cleveland Indians in a makeup game.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Doug Fister against Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer.

Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Andrew Benintendi is the first Red Sox player to hit multiple 3-run home runs against the Yankees since Jimmie Foxx in 1938. Amazing & true. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) August 12, 2017

Rafael Devers home run was off a 102.8 MPH pitch.... Hardest pitch hit for a HR... Welp ever in the tracked velocity era. (2008) — Daren Willman (@darenw) August 14, 2017

Rafael Devers hit a game-tying HR in the 9th off a 102.8 mph Aroldis Chapman FB. Fastest pitch hit for HR in pitch-tracking era (since '08) — David Adler (@_dadler) August 14, 2017

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.