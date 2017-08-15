Devers 2 Home Runs Not Enough, Red Sox Fall to Indians 7-3

The swing. The bat drop. The parrot.@Encadwin just demolished this baseball. pic.twitter.com/eYgW50jB6B — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2017

Boston Red Sox rookie Rafael Devers hit two home runs, but it was not enough as the Red Sox fell 7-3 to the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox fall to 67-51 on the season and hold a 4.5 game lead over the Yankees, who beat the New York Mets on Monday night.

The game was a makeup of an August 2 rainout. ‘

Indians Outslug Red Sox

After trailing 3-0 in the second inning, the Red Sox would come back to tie the game in the fourth on a Devers home run. His second of the game.

From there, the Indians would take control of the game.

In the 5th, Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez hit a leadoff double to put Edwin Encarnacion to the plate.

Encarnacion hit a two-run home run over the Green Monster to put the Indians up 5-3.

After a fielding error by Devers in the sixth, Encarnacion belted his second home run in as many innings to give Cleveland a 7-3 lead. It was his third multi-home run game of the season.

The Red Sox would be unable to score any more runs and lose for only the second time in 12 games.

Red Sox starter Doug Fister went 4.1 innings pitched and gave up 5 runs on 7 hits while striking out five.

Next up

The Red Sox return to action on Tuesday, August 15 when they host the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway park.

The pitching matchup is Boston’s Rick Porcello against the Cardinals’ Mike Leake.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

I don't know if I've ever said this publicly: the Red Sox should have signed Edwin Encarnacion — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) August 14, 2017

Rafael Devers has 6 HR and 21 hits in 16 games. No other Red Sox in the last 100 years had 3+ HR and 20+ hits in their first 16 MLB games. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 15, 2017

