video: RI Film Director Marron Set to Release Deflategate Documentary “Four Games in Fall”

Rhode Island film Director Julie Marron is set to release a new documentary film titled “Four Games in Fall: The Genius Marking of Deflategate" in March.

The movie will then be submitted to film festivals throughout the summer and fall of 2017.

See The Trailer Below

"Whether you're a Patriots fan or a Patriots hater we think you'll enjoy this film, which explores the science behind the "Deflategate" allegations, the people behind the "Wells Report," and how the scandal may have been used to deflect attention from some of the more important issues plaguing the NFL," Marron said on the film's Indiegogo page.

The movie looks at how the NFL manipulated the media to spread false information, like ESPN’s report about 11 of 12 Patriots footballs being 2 PSI below the legal limit.

The movie features expertise fro scientists such as MIT’s Dr. John Leonhard, Sports Illustrated legal analyst Michael McCann and others who followed Deflategate.

Deflategate saw Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, while the franchise was stripped of a first round pick and fined $1 million.

