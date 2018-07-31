Cranston Budlong Softball to Join LIVE from World Series on Tuesday

The Cranston Budlong softball team is continuing their run in the Little League Juniors World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

Richard Ferry, the head coach of the team will join GoLocal LIVE on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Cranston’s Run

Most recently, Cranston lost to Utah 5-0 on Monday to fall to 1-1 in the tournament.

The loss came one day after Cranston earned a thrilling win on Sunday when Sydney Casale hit a walk-off sacrifice fly ball to beat Bologna, Italy 3-2.

Cranston’s next game is Tuesday, July 31 against Smithville, Texas at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on the tournament and to find results, click here.

