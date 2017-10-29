video: Constant’s 3 Touchdowns Leads Bryant Football Past Wagner 31-16
Sunday, October 29, 2017
TOUCHDOWN BULLDOGS! We got ourselves a trick play from Devin Ray to Constant in the end zone for his 2nd TD of the day #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/wmRmxSKRiu— Barstool Bryant (@BarstoolBryant) October 28, 2017
The kickoff return matched Jose Depadua’s 100-yard return in 2013 for the longest in program history. His three touchdowns marked the 22nd time in program history that a Bulldog scored three or more times in a game.
"Jean Constant played spectacularly. We've been talking all week about wanting one of those to come out [as a difference-maker]. The hard work from that unit and all three units - offense, defense and special teams - in practice really showed and I was really proud of them,” said Bryant head coach James Perry.
Bryant improves to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northeast Conference (NEC).
"I'm really happy. The kids have practiced hard. We've had a couple tight losses, but they're a resilient group. I was really happy that all that hard work paid off today,” Perry added.
Constant leads Bryant
After a Wagner field goal to cut Bryant’s lead to 7-3, Constant ran the ensuing kickoff back 100 yards to give the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead with 3:14 to go in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs added to their lead in the second quarter when quarterback Price Wilson handed off to Devin Ray who rolled out and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Constant to put Bryant up 17-3 with 13:58 left to play in the first half.
Wagner found the end zone for the first time on a 38-yard touchdown run from Ryan Fulse with 7:40 to go in the third quarter to cut the Bulldog’s lead to 17-10.
However, Bryant would answer with a three-play, 68-yard drive capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Tom Kennedy with 6:42 to go in the quarter to put the Bulldogs up 24-10.
The Seahawks would cut into the Bryant lead again in the third quarter, as Luke Massei connected with D'Erren Wilson for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 3:39 remaining in the quarter.
Constant would add a third touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Seal Bryant’s win.
Next up
Bryant returns to action on Saturday, November 4 when they host Sacred Heart.
Game-time is set for noon.
Bryant return man Jean Constant returned a kickoff 100 yards to tie a school record— NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) October 29, 2017
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Bryant Football Rolls Merrimack 41-20 in Season Opener
- Bryant Football Looks to Get Over “Hump” in 2016
- Bryant Football Picked as Preseason Favorite in NEC
- Bryant Football Set to Open Season vs. Merrimack
- Bryant Football Set to Visit Maine
- Bryant Football’s Rally Falls Short, Lose 31-14 to Central Connecticut
- Bryant Football Visits Wagner in Search of 1st Conference Win
- Bryant Football Visits Central Connecticut on Saturday
- Bryant Football Opens Conference Play Against Defending Champ St. Francis
- Bryant Football Visits #15 New Hampshire on ESPN3
- Constant’s 3 Touchdowns Leads Bryant Football Past Wagner 31-16