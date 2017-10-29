video: Constant’s 3 Touchdowns Leads Bryant Football Past Wagner 31-16

Bryant ’s Jean Constant had a 100-yard kickoff return and caught two other touchdown passes as the Bulldogs beat Wagner 31-16 on Saturday in New York.

The kickoff return matched Jose Depadua’s 100-yard return in 2013 for the longest in program history. His three touchdowns marked the 22nd time in program history that a Bulldog scored three or more times in a game.

"Jean Constant played spectacularly. We've been talking all week about wanting one of those to come out [as a difference-maker]. The hard work from that unit and all three units - offense, defense and special teams - in practice really showed and I was really proud of them,” said Bryant head coach James Perry.

Bryant improves to 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northeast Conference (NEC).

"I'm really happy. The kids have practiced hard. We've had a couple tight losses, but they're a resilient group. I was really happy that all that hard work paid off today,” Perry added.

Constant leads Bryant

After a Wagner field goal to cut Bryant’s lead to 7-3, Constant ran the ensuing kickoff back 100 yards to give the Bulldogs a 10-3 lead with 3:14 to go in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs added to their lead in the second quarter when quarterback Price Wilson handed off to Devin Ray who rolled out and threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Constant to put Bryant up 17-3 with 13:58 left to play in the first half.

Wagner found the end zone for the first time on a 38-yard touchdown run from Ryan Fulse with 7:40 to go in the third quarter to cut the Bulldog’s lead to 17-10.

However, Bryant would answer with a three-play, 68-yard drive capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Tom Kennedy with 6:42 to go in the quarter to put the Bulldogs up 24-10.

The Seahawks would cut into the Bryant lead again in the third quarter, as Luke Massei connected with D'Erren Wilson for a nine-yard touchdown pass with 3:39 remaining in the quarter.

Constant would add a third touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help Seal Bryant’s win.

Next up

Bryant returns to action on Saturday, November 4 when they host Sacred Heart.

Game-time is set for noon.

