Clemson Beats Alabama 35-31 for First National Championship in 35 Years

The Clemson Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 35-31 on Monday night to win their first National Championship in 25 years.

The Tigers trailed by double digits heading into the fourth quarter, but took the lead for good on a 2-yard pass from quarterback Dashawn Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one second left to give the Tigers the win.

