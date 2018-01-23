China’s Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Wins Leg 4 of Volvo Ocean Race
Tuesday, January 23, 2018
With the win, Scallywag picks up eight points and moves them to fourth place in the overall standings. Rhode Island's Vestas 11th Hour Racing is in third.
“I was really impressed by the way we operated over the past couple of days. We had a pretty big lead and then through no fault of our own, about two-thirds of it got taken away. But we stuck to our guns, did what we thought was right and it’s worked out,” said skipper David Witt.
The leg four win comes a week after team member Alex Gough fell overboard and had to be pulled from the water.
Following the rescue, Scallywag extended their lead to almost 100 miles.
See the Overall Leaderboard Below
Volvo Ocean Race – Current Leaderboard
1. MAPFRE -- RACING -- 29 points (after Leg 3)
2. Dongfeng Race Team -- RACING -- 23 points (after Leg 3)
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing -- RACING -- 23 points (after Leg 3)
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- FINISHED -- 19 points (after Leg 4)
5. Team Brunel -- RACING -- 14 points (after Leg 3)
6. team AkzoNobel -- RACING -- 9 points (after Leg 3)
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic -- RACING -- 6 points (after Leg 3)
Top 10 Action Images from 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. Photo by Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November, 2017.
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon. The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. 03 November 2017
Martin Keruzore/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon Stopover.The Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover. The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Ainhoa Sanchez/Volvo Ocean Race
Lisbon stopover, The Mirpuri - HiFly In Port Race. Photo by Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race. 03 November
Jesus Renedo/Volvo Ocean Race
