The Boston Celtics rallied from 22-points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-103 in game four of their Eastern Conference playoff series on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Boston got 21 points from Jayson Tatum, 20 from Terry Rozier and 19 from Marcus Smart in the win.

Jaylen Brown returned to the lineup after missing game one with a hamstring injury and poured in 13 points off the bench.

The Celtics now lead the series 2-0 as it shifts to Philadelphia.

After the Celtics held a lead going into the fourth quarter, Boston would find themselves trailing 93-88 with 5:48 left in regulation.

From that point, the Celtics went on an 11-2 run capped off by a Rozier three to take a 99-95 lead with 3:36 to play in the game.

After the 76ers cut Boston’s lead to two, 99-97, Boston would score the next five points capped off by two free throws by Smart to make a 104-97 lead with 1:57 to go.

The 76ers cut Boston’s lead to three, 104-101, with 31 seconds to play when Horford blew by Philadelphia’s Joel Embid to convert an open lay-up to put the Celtics up 106-101.

Tatum hit two free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.

The Celtics trailed by as much as 22 points, 48-26, with 6:20 left to play in the first half before rallying.

Sparked by threes from Smart, Tatum, and Brown, Boston closed the half on a 25-8 run to go into the locker room railed 56-51.

In the third quarter, Boston would grab their first lead of the game, 64-63, on a three by Aaron Baynes.

Boston would take a 79-75 lead into the fourth quarter.

Game three is set for Saturday, May 5 in Philadelphia.

Game time is set for 5 p.m.

