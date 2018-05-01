Rozier & Tatum Lead Celtics Past 76ers 117-101 in Game 1

The Boston Celtics got 29 points from Terry Rozier and 28 points from Jayson Tatum en route to a 117-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of their Eastern Conference semi-final on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston.

Rozier hit the 29 point mark for the second straight game while Tatum becomes the first Celtics rookie to score at least 28 points in a playoff game since Larry Bird did it in 1980.

The Celtics lead the series 1-0.

Celtics Cruise

After the Celtics led 56-45 at the half, the 76ers opened the half on a 5-0 run to cut Boston’s lead to 56-50 following a Joel Embid hook shot with 10:47 to play in the third quarter.

The Celtics would then go on an 8-2 run capped off by a Tatum layup to take a 64-52 lead with 9:18 left to play in the third quarter.

The 76ers would again pull within six, 64-58, but again the Celtics would use a quick 8-0 run to extend their lead to 72-58 with 5:39 left in the quarter.

Boston would take an 87-75 lead into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the 76ers would get as close as nine, 97-88, with 5:57 left to play in the game before the Celtics would go on a 7-2 run to take a 104-90 lead with 4:21 left to play.

The Celtics would cruise to the win.

Game 2 Upcoming

Game two of the series is set for Thursday, May 3 at the TD Garden in Boston.

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

