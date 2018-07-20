Celtics Re-Sign Smart to 4-Year, $52 Million Deal

The Boston Celtics signed guard Marcus Smart to a four-year deal with $52 million on Thursday.

Smart was a restricted free agent this summer, but did not get an offer sheet from any other team.

With Smart returning, the Celtics will return one of the deepest backcourts in the NBA with Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Smart and Terry Rozier.

Smart in 2017-18

In the 2017-18 season, Smart played in 54 games and averaged 10 points per game.

He also grabbed 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, as well as 1.3 steals.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.