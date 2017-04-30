Celtics Open 2nd Round Series Against Washington on Sunday

The Boston Celtics will open up their second round playoff series against the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics are in the second round of playoffs for the first time since 2012 after defeating the Chicago Bulls in six games.

The Wizards advance to the second round after beating the Atlanta Hawks in six games.

Celtics vs Wizards

The Celtics and Wizards played four times in the regular season and split the series 2-2.

The four games were filled with flagrant fouls, face-to-face confrontations and demonstrative actions (like the Wizards wearing all black) by both teams.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

For more on the series, see below.

