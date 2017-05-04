video: Brawl in Celtics Game

Wizards' Kelly Oubre blasts Celtics' Kelly Olynyk after getting hit with pick (all angles) pic.twitter.com/Q9byNAFt0a — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 5, 2017

A fight broke out in game three of the Boston Celtics - Washington Wizards playoff series on Thursday night.

In the second quarter following a screen set by Boston's Kelly Olynyk on Washington's Kelly Oubre, the play was whistled dead for a foul on Olynyk.

Oubre got up off the floor and went after Olynyk, knocking him to the floor. Referees and other players immediately got in between the two players.

Prior to the game, Washington's John Wall told reporters that the Wizards needed to be more physical.

"One thing I can say is, they’re being more physical than our team. They’re not giving up easy lay-ups the way our team than we have. We have to bring a different approach. It’s not trying to injure anybody. But play physical and smart basketball," Wall told the media.

Oubre was ejected from the game will likely hear from the league following the incident.

The Celtics lead the best of 7 series 2-0.



