Celtics Knock Down 19 Threes En Route to 123-111 Game 1 Win Over Wizards

After trailing 16-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Boston Celtics knocked down 19 three-pointers en route to a 123-111 come from behind win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The 19 three-pointers tie a Celtics franchise playoff record for most threes made in a game.

Boston now takes a 1-0 lead in the series and have won five straight games dating back to last series.

Game 2 is set for Tuesday, May 2 at TD Garden. Game time is set for 8 pm.

Celtics Storm Back After Slow Start

The Celtics got off to a slow start in the game as with 8:21 left to play in the first quarter, they found themselves trailing 16-0 after a John Wall jump shot went down. They would end the first quarter trailing 38-24.

In the second quarter, the Celtics would come back to tie the game at 42 on a three by Jae Crowder with 7:41 left to play. The Celtics would get the game tied on multiple occasions in the corner, but would never grab the lead. The Celtics would go into the half trailing 64-59.

In the third, the Celtics would take control of the game.

Boston took their first lead of the game, 73-71, on a three by Crowder with 6:54 to play in the third quarter. After Washington tied the game at 73, Crowder knocked down another three to give the Celtics a three point lead, 76-73 with 5:48 left to go.

After Washington's Bradley Beal hit one of two free throws to pull Washington within two, 76-74, the Celtics would go on 10-4 run capped off by an Isaiah Thomas three to take an 86-78 lead with 3:49 to play in the quarter.

Boston would take a 15 point lead, 90-85, into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Wizards would get as close as three, 101-98, before the Celtics would go on an 8-1 run to push their lead to 109-99 with 5:26 to play.

Washington would not threaten the rest of the way.

