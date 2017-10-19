video: Celtics’ Hayward Has Surgery, Likely Out for Season

Gordon Hayward goes down with gruesome injury in season opener with the Boston Celtics. pic.twitter.com/GkjnEE5Ktx #NBA #Celtics #CavsvsCeltics — Fan Insider (@FanInsider_) October 18, 2017

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had surgery on his dislocated ankle and fractured tibia on Wednesday night in Boston and is likely out for the season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news was announced just after 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Hayward suffered the injury while going up for an alley-oop with just under seven minutes left in the first quarter of the Celtics season-opening game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the floor on a stretcher with his leg in a cast.

Hayward's Message to Celtics Fans

Prior to the Celtics home opener against Milwaukee Bucks, Hayward delivered a message to Celtics fans on the jumbotron at TD Garden.

The Celtics introduced Hayward as their sixth man during player introductions at the start of the game.

While the Bucks were shooting free throws, chants of "Gordon Hayward" could be heard from the TD Garden crowd.

The Celtics lost to the Bucks 108-100 to drop to 0-2 on the season.

See Hayward's Message to Celtics Fans Below:

After surgery tonight, Boston's Gordon Hayward is unlikely to return this season, agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2017

