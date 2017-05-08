Celtics Give up 26 Straight Points En Route to 121-102 Game 4 Loss to Wizards

The Boston Celtics gave up 26 straight third quarter points and suffered their second straight blowout loss to the Washington Wizards, 121-102 on Sunday night in Washington.

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scored 17 points in the first half, but only had two points in the entire second half.

It is the first time in his playoff career that he has scored less than 20 points in consecutive games.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 29 points, while John Wall added 27 points and 12 assists.

Wizards Second Half Surge Beats Celtics

With the game tied at 48 at the beginning of the second half, the Boston Celtics scored the first five points capped off by an Amir Johnson three to take a 53-48 lead.

From that point, the Washington Wizards would take over.

The Wizards would go on a 26-0 run capped off by an Otto Porter Jr. layup to take a commanding 74-53 lead with five minutes left in the quarter.

Boston helped Washington run by turning the ball over nine times in the quarter, resulting in 21 Wizards points.

Washington would lead by as many as 26 points in the game and outscored the Celtics 237-191 in the two games in Washington.

Game 5 in Boston

The series now turns into a best of three with game five is set for Wednesday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.