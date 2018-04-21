Celtics Get Blown Out by Bucks in Game 3, 116-92

The Boston Celtics were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks 116-92 in game three of their playoff series on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Boston leads the series 2-1 with game four coming up on Sunday.

Al Horford led the way with 16 points. Jayson Tatum scored 14 and Greg Monroe added 15 point and 12 rebounds off the bench,

Celtics Get Blown Out

The Celtics trailed 9-6 with 7:27 left to play in the first quarter before the Bucks went on a 7-0 run to take a 16-6 lead with just over five minutes to play in the quarter.

Boston was outscored 27-12 in the first quarter.

After the Celtics cut the lead to 16-10, the Bucks went on a 16-2 run to take a 32-12 lead with 10:48 to play in the half.

Boston would trail 58-35 at the half.

In the second half, it was more of the same.

Boston would get no closer than 14 points, 69-55, in the second half and fall to the Bucks 116-92.

Game 4 Upcoming

Game four is set for Sunday, April 22 in Milwaukee.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

