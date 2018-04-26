Celtics Fall to Bucks 97-86 in Game 6, Game 7 Set for Saturday Night in Boston

The Boston Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 97-86 in game six of the first round playoff series on Thursday night in Milwaukee.

The series is now tied at three, with game seven set for Saturday night in Boston.

Celtics Rally Falls Short in 4th

Marcus Morris knocked down a three to cut Milwaukee’s lead to two, 80-78 with 7:13 left to play in the game.

The Celtics then missed multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead.

Terry Rozier missed a three and then Marcus Smart missed a layup.

From there, the Bucks would get two free throws from Tyler Zeller and then a three from Malcolm Brogdon would knock down a three to give Milwaukee an 84-78 lead with 5:23 to play.

The Celtics would get within five, 86-81, on a Jayson Tatum three with 4 minutes left before the Bucks would go on a 6-0 run to take a 92-81 lead with 1:50 to play.

Boston would not get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

Tatum led the Celtics with 22 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field, while Rozier followed up with 18 points.

Game 7 Upcoming

Game seven is set for Saturday, April 28 at TD Garden in Boston.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

