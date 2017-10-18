Celtics Fall to Cleveland 102-99 in Season Opener

KYRIE IRVING DAPPING UP OLD CAVS TEAMMATES + TITANIC MUSIC



I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING .. �� pic.twitter.com/QKG6RcBL5z — Damon Kecman (@DownWithDamon) October 18, 2017

The Celtics start the season 0-1, While Cleveland begins the season 1-0.

Celtics Rally Falls Short

The Celtics trailed by as much as 18 points, 61-43, with 9:50 to play in the third quarter before going on a 28-8 run to take a 71-69 lead on a layup by Marcus Smart with seven seconds to play in the quarter.

Cleveland’s Derrick Rose would knock down a three with two seconds left in the quarter to give the Cavs a 72-71 lead going into the fourth.

The teams traded leads throughout the fourth quarter before Cleveland took the lead for good.

The Celtics led 98-97 with 1:40 to play in the game when LeBron James converted a layup to put Cleveland up 99-98 with 1:20 to go.

Cleveland would extend their lead following a turnover by Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum. On the Cavs ensuing possession, Kevin Love would knock down a corner three to extend Cleveland’s lead to 102-98 with 59 seconds to play.

Boston’s Kyrie Irving made a free throw to cut the Celtics deficit to three, 102-99, however, a three by Irving in the final seconds would fall short as Cleveland would hang on for the win.

Leading the Way

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 25 points on 11 of 23 shooting from the field while Irving added 22 points.

Tatum poured in 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting in his first NBA game.

Next Up

The Celtics return to action on Wednesday, October 18 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

That's one hell of an effort by the Celtics after Hayward injury. Kyrie and the young guys -- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) October 18, 2017

Gordon Hayward leaving the arena on a stretcher in an ambulance with family members. Gave fans a thumbs up as he left. #Celtics — Abby Chin (@tvabby) October 18, 2017

Jayson Tatum became the 3rd Celtics player with a double-double in his 1st career game, joining Larry Bird & Dave Cowens (via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2017

