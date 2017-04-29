Celtics Eliminate Bulls in Game 6 105-83, Advance to 2nd Round

The Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time in the Brad Stevens era following a 105-83 win over the Chicago Bulls in game 6 on Friday night.

Boston trial the series 2-0, losing the first two games at home, before winning four straight games to win the series 4-2.

The Celtics will now face the Washington Wizards in the second round. The series is set to begin on Sunday at TD Garden.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

Celtics Roll Bulls

The Celtics jumped out to an early 17-9 lead and would take a 54-41 lead into the half.

In the third quarter, the Celtics continued to pour it on, outscoring Chicago 34-18 in the quarter to take an 88-59 lead into the fourth.

They would cruise to the win.

Boston was led by Avery Bradley for the second straight game. Bradley netted 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the field.

Isaiah Thomas added 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting from the field. Following the game, Thomas flew to Tacoma, Washington for his sister’s funeral.

