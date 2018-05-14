Celtics Cruise Past Cleveland 108-83 in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics cruised past the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-83 in game one of their Eastern Conference Final series on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Boston was led by Jaylen Brown, who poured in 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting from the field.

Marcus Morris added 21 and Al Horford added 20.

The Celtics now lead the series 1-0 with game two set for Tuesday.

The Cav's LeBron James shot just 5 of 16. He was zero for five from the three-point range. One of James' worst playoff performances of his career.

Marcus Morris who had said before the series began that he was one of the best in the NBA at defending James, got credit for his performance.

"It's a team effort, man, it's not just me," Morris said. "Everybody played their part in guarding him. He's obviously the best player in the game, and you need multiple guys and a team to guard him an entire game. I just think we did a great job of that."

Celtics Cruise to Win

The Celtics opened the game on a 29-9 run capped off by a layup from Aron Baynes with 2:40 to play in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Celtics would lead 36-18 at the end of the first quarter and 61-35 at the half.

Boston would take a 78-64 lead into the final quarter with the Cavaliers having scored six straight points.

However, any Cleveland momentum was quickly stopped as the Celtics opened up the final frame by scoring the first seven points capped off by a Jayson Tatum layup to take an 85-64 lead.

Cleveland never threatened the rest of the way.

Game 2 Upcoming

Game two of the series is set for Tuesday, May 16 at TD Garden

Game time is set for 8:30 p.m.

