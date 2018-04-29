Celtics Beat Bucks 112-96

Al Horford and Terry Rozier each poured in 26 points as the Boston Celtics cruised past the Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 in game seven of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics win the series 4-3 and advance to play the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Celtics Pull Away in 3rd

The Celtics led 54-49 after a Horford dunk with 9:48 to play in the third quarter when Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe converted a layup to cut Boston’s lead to three, 54-51.

Boston then went on a 9-2 run capped off by a Horford layup to take a 63-53 lead with 7:04 to play in the quarter.

The Bucks would cut the lead to seven, 70-63, before the Celtics would go on an 11-2 run capped off by a Jayson Tatum three to take a 81-65 lead with a minute left in the quarter.

Tatum finished the game with 20 points.

The Bucks would never threaten the lead in the fourth quarter.

Brown Injured

In the game, Jaylen Brown left in the second quarter with a sore right hamstring injury.

Brown was on the bench for the Celtics during the fourth quarter, but did not return to action.

Game 1 Upcoming

Game one of the Celtics second-round series is set for Monday, April 30 in Boston.

Game time is set for 8 p.m.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.