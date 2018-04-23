Celtics Comeback Falls Short, Lose to Bucks 104-102 in Game 4

The Boston Celtics rallied from a 20-point second half deficit before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 104-102 on Sunday afternoon in game four of their first-round playoff series.

The Celtics got 34 points from Jaylen Brown, but it was not enough as the series is now tied at two games apiece.

Celtics Rally Falls Short

Boston trailed 65-45 with 7:37 left to play in the third quarter after a Giannis Antetokounmpo running dunk.

The Celtics would then rally to take their first lead of the half with 52 seconds left on a Jayson Tatum jump shot, putting Boston up 100-99 in the game.

Boston would then Make a stop on their ensuing defensive possession with Al Horford grabbing the defensive rebound.

Horford dished a pass to Brown who raced down the court looking to score instead of pulling the ball out and ended up turning the ball over.

The Bucks would come down and retake the lead on a Malcolm Brogdon three to go up 102-100 with 34 seconds left.

Boston would tie the game at 102 on two free throws from Horford with 30 seconds left.

On the final possession, Brogdon missed a hook shot with five seconds left, but Antetokounmpo grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back in to give the Bucks a 104-102 lead.

The Celtics had a chance to tie the game, but a Marcus Morris contested jump shot missed the mark.

Game 5 Upcoming

Game five is set for Tuesday, April 24 at TD Garden.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

