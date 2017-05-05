Celtics Blown Out by Wizards 116-89 in Game 3

The Boston Celtics were blown out in game three against the Wizards, falling 116-89 on Thursday night in Washington.

"I thought our whole team could have played better, I could have coached better. We all could have been better,"

The game was highlighted by eight technical fouls and three ejections.

The Celtics still lead the series 2-1 with game 4 set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Washington.

Wizards Cruise Past Celtics

The Washington Wizards jumped out to another big lead, like they have in the first two games, except in game three they were able to hold on.

With the game tied at 12, with 6:39 to play in the first quarter, Washington scored the next 22 points to take a 34-12 lead with 1:29 to play in the quarter.

Isaiah Thomas would end the game with only 13 points as the Celtics would not get closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

Things Get Chippy

With the game well in hand in the second quarter, Washington's Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for charging and knocking down Boston's Kelly Olynyk after Olynyk was called for an illegal screen.

Later in the game, Boston's Terry Rozier and Washington's Brandon Jennings were ejected following more pushing and shoving and both head coaches, Brad Stevens and Scott Brooks were given technicals.

Oubre and Jennings could face additional punishment from the league.

Game 3 is Sunday night.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.