CCRI Baseball Coach Hopkins Announces Retirement

CCRI head baseball coach Ken Hopkins has announced his retirement following two Knights' losses to UConn Avery Point in a double header on Sunday.

Hopkins made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“Thank you to all my former players and assistant coaches. I am announcing my retirement today as the CCRI head baseball coach. I will be pursuing other interests. Thanks for the wonderful memories. I will cherish the journey,” Hopkins said on his post.

He has sent two players to the Major Leagues in his career. Pitcher Brad Hertzler, who was drafted by the Oakland A’s in 2007 and catcher Tom Gavitt, who was drafted by Oakland in 2014

Ken Hopkins

Hopkins leaves the program as the winningest baseball coach in program history with over 400 wins since he started in 2001.

Under his tenure, CCRI made a run to the NJCAA Division II World Series in 2012 following a 33-13 record. That season he was named NJCAA and ABCA District Coach of the Year.

In 2005, Hopkins led the Knights to a 27-7 record and a #10 NJCAA national ranking.

CCRI won the New England Division II championship in 2001 and 2002 and Hopkins was named Coach of the Year in 2001 and 2002.

Most recently in 2017, Hopkins was named to the Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame for his work as an athletic director in Cranston.

He received an Amby Smith Lifetime Achievement Award from Words Unlimited in 2015.

Hopkins was inducted to the Rhode Island Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as the 2013 recipient of the Ben Mondor Award for his contributions to the Rhode Island baseball community.

