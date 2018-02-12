CBS Sports Projects URI as a #5 Seed in NCAA Tournament

On Sunday, CBS announced on the special “NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview” show that the University of Rhode Island is predicted to be #5 seed and would play a #12 seed Loyola (Chicago) in the Midwest Region.

Clark Kellogg, CBS analyst, says Rhode Island could be as high a #4 seed.

The Rams are on a 15-game winning streak and are undefeated in the Atlantic 10.

URI is ranked 5 in the RPI -- ranking only behind Virginia (#1), Xavier #2, Villanova #3, and Clemson #4. Providence has dropped to 44th ranked. Brown is ranked 254 and Bryant 338 in the RPI.

Villanova, Purdue, Xavier, and Virginia are the predicted picks for #1 seeds for the tournament.

Related Slideshow: The Best Athlete From Every RI Community - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.