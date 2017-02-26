UPDATED: CBS Sports Announcers Call Condition at Dunk Unplayable

The critical game for the Providence College Basketball team against Big East rival Marquette often looked more like skating than basketball. Condensation on the floor made the floor “the second worst I have ever seen,” according to CBS' John Sadak, Sports announcer. The worst was when a women’s game was delayed by eight hours because the floor had been waxed with the wrong kind of wax, said Sadak.

CBS Sports' other announcer Brendan Haywood, former North Carolina great and NBA player, said the conditions were unplayable,”I cringe every time someone makes a move.” Haywood said it was the worst he has ever seen.

The conditions made the floor slick and the referees make an acceptation for slipping players. Instead of calling travels referees would stop play and return the ball to the team with possession.

After the clock was accidentally run off ten seconds and then incorrectly reset Haywood said, “Clock not working and the floor slick.”

"Both teams had to play with it, I’m pretty sure both teams struggled with it. But you know, we did speak at halftime about it, the referees got us together and we both agreed, as long as no-one got hurt just play through it," said Providence head coach Ed Cooley after the game.

Marquette head coach Steve Wojciechowski added,"it was the same conditions for both teams. It’s the big east conference we shouldn’t have to play on a slippery floor. It’s not fair to us, it’s not fair to ed’s team. We have two teams playing their hearts out."

Larry Lepore of the Dunkin’ DonutS Center told GoLocal, “70 degrees outside and 90 percent humidity, what do they want me to do.”

For Friar fans the 73-69 victory was sweet and there are no reported injuries.

