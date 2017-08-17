Button Hole to Host 9th Annual Rally for the Cure Golf Tournament

The tournament will be held on Sunday, August 20 with tee off set for 10 a.m.

The cost is $30 per player and includes golf, lunch, and favors. There will also be a closest to the pin competition, a putting contest, and a raffle.

Susan G. Komen Foundation

The foundation was launched in 1982 and is considered the largest grassroots network of breast cancer survivors and activists in the world.

The foundation has programs in local communities across the U.S. and in over 30 countries.

