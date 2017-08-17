Button Hole to Host 9th Annual Rally for the Cure Golf Tournament
Thursday, August 17, 2017
The tournament will be held on Sunday, August 20 with tee off set for 10 a.m.
The cost is $30 per player and includes golf, lunch, and favors. There will also be a closest to the pin competition, a putting contest, and a raffle.
Susan G. Komen Foundation
The foundation was launched in 1982 and is considered the largest grassroots network of breast cancer survivors and activists in the world.
The foundation has programs in local communities across the U.S. and in over 30 countries.
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Public Courses to Play Golf
Here are ten great courses to play golf.
10.
Melody Hill golf course opened in 1967 and is an 18 hole course that stretches 6,185 yards, adding up to a par 71.
Melody Hill is located on 55 Melody Hill Lane in Harmony, Rhode Island.
18 holes with a cart will cost you $43 on weekdays while it will cost you $47 on weekends.
Photo courtesy of melodyhillcc.com
9.
Stone-E-Lea golf club is an 18 hole course that stretches over 6,042 yards adding up to a par 70. Stone-E-Lea opened in 1958.
Stone-E-Lea is located just over the border on 1411 County St. in Attleboro, Ma.
During the week, 18 holes with a cart will cost you $37 while on the weekends, 18 holes with a card will cost you $45.
Photo courtesy of selgc.com
8.
Chemawa is an 18 hole course that opened in 1956 and stretches to 5,367 yards from the back tees, adding up to a par 68.
Chemawa Golf Club is located on 350 Cushman Rd, just over the border in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.
During the week, a round of golf with a cart will cost you $48 while on the weekend a round of golf with a cart will cost you $54.
Photo courtesy of chemawagolfclub.com
7.
Midville Country Club is a nine hole course that spreads over 2,935 yards, adding up to a par 70, for 18 holes (play the nine holes twice from different tees.)
18 holes with a car at Midville during the week will cost you $59 while walking will cost you #39. .
On the weekend, 18 holes with a cart will cost you $63, while you can walk for $43.
Midville Country Club is located on 100 Lombardi Lane in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
Photo courtesy of midvillegolfclub.com
6.
Cranston Country Club opened in 1974 and is an 18 hole course that stretches over 6,636 yards from the back tees, adding up to a par 71. Cranston CC located on 69 Burlingame Rd in Cranston, Rhode Island.
18 Holes with a cart will cost you $59 or you can walk for $41 from Monday to Thursday.
Prices go up slightly on the weekend as 18 holes with a cart will cost you $65 while walking will cost you $47.
Photo Courtesy of cranstoncc.com
5.
Crystal Lake is an 18 hole course that stretches over 6,349 yards adding up to a par 71.
Crystal Lake opened in 2003 and is located on 100 Bronco Highway in Harrisville, Rhode Island.
18 Holes with a cart will cost you $48 from Monday to Thursday while 18 holes with a cart on the weekends will cost you $62.
Photo courtesy of crystallakegolfclub.com
4.
Montaup Country Club is an 18 hold course in Portsmouth, RI that stretches over 6,236 all adding up to a par 71.
Montaup was rated as the fifth best course you can play in the state by Golfweek magazine in 2014.
18 Holes with a cart will cost you $67 from the middle of May to the end of October.
Montaup Country Club is located at 500 Anthony Road in Portsmouth, Rhode Island.
Photo courtesy of montaupcc.com
3.
Triggs Memorial Golf Course was designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1932. The course is a par 72 and spreads over 6,522 yards from the back tees.
Triggs was rated as the second best course you can play in the state by Golfweek Magazine in 2014. Triggs was also ranked as the 14th best course in New England by New England Golf Monthly in 2014.
At Triggs, you can play 18 holes with a cart for $58 during the week while on the weekends 18 holes with a cart costs $62.
Photo courtesy of triggs.us
2.
Meadow Brook Golf Course is one of the newest and longest public golf courses in Rhode Island, stretching 7400 yards from the back trees, adding up to a par 72. Meadow Brook originally opened in 1929 but since being purchased by the Hendrick Family in 2006, has been completely renovated.
Meadow brook was voted as the second best course in the state by Golfweek and the fourth best course in New England by New England Golf Monthly.
Meadow Brook is located on 163 Kingstown Rd in Richmond RI.
Meadow Broook rates are as follows:
Weekday (M-F)
Before 7am : $35/walk $50/ride
7am-1pm: $50/walk $65/ride
Senior: $40/walk $55/ride
1pm-3pm: $40/walk $55 ride
After 3pm: $30/walk $45/ride
Weekends & Holidays
Before 7am: $45/walk $60/ride
7am-1pm: $60/walk $75/ride
Senior (after 11:30) $50/walk $65/ride
1pm-3pm: $40/walk $55/ride
3pm: $30/walk $45/ride
Tee Times are available for booking seven days in advance.
Photo courtesy of meadowbrookgolfri.com
1,
Newport National is an 18-hole course that spreads over 7,244 yards from the back tees adding up to a par 72 that opened in 2002.
Newport National was named the second best public golf course in New England by New England Golf Monthly in 2014 and was ranked as the best course you can play in Rhode Island by Golfweek Magazine in 2014.
Newport National is located on 324 Mitchells Ln in Middletown, RI.
The rates are as follows, all include cart.
Monday, Tuesday, Sunday After 1 p.m. - $65.00
Wednesday - Thursday - $75.00
Friday, Saturday BEFORE 2PM, Sunday BEFORE 1 p.m. - $95.00
Saturday AFTER 2 p.m. - $65.00
Friday - Sunday AFTER 4 p.m. - $55.00
