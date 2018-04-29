Bunbury’s Goal Lifts Revs Past Sporting KC 1-0

Teal Bunbury scored in the 44th minute as the New England Revolution edged Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution improve to 4-2-2 on the season, while Sporting Kansas City drops to 5-2-2.

"The character of the players has always been there. We saw that in training and we’re just a team that’s in its infancy right now, but we’re very happy with where we’re at. We still want to add a couple of pieces to the puzzle and we still want to improve on a lot of things, but whenever you get three points against very, very good teams, it makes the hard work a little bit easier to give,” said Revolution coach Brad Friedel after the game.

Revolution Win

With the game tied at zero, Bunbury’s shot found the back of the net in the 44th minute to give New England the 1-0 lead.

“As a striker, you want to be prepared and opportunistic whenever the chances come your way. You want to be ready, try to prepare for that. You could probably see my reaction after I got the ball and it went in the back of the net. I was like, ‘It was probably offside.’ They reviewed it, saw that it went off a Kansas City player, so just in the right spot at the right time. That’s my job, to kind of just be ready,” said Bunbury.

He has now scored in four of New England's last five games.

His three game-winning goals are tied with Orlando's Dom Dwyer and Kansas City's Felipe Gutierrez for the most in MLS, while his four total tallies are good for third most among all MLS players.

The Revolution would hang on the rest of the way.

Goaltender Matt Turner made four saves to get his third clean sheet of the season.

Next up

The Revolution return to action Saturday, May 5 when they visit the Montreal Impact.

Game time is set for 1 p.m.

