video: Bunbury’s 2 Goals Lift Revolution Over Galaxy 4-3

Teal Bunbury scored two goals off the bench to lead the New England Revolution past the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The win snaps a four game losing streak for the Revolution, including a two game losing streak at home.

“There were positive movements. I think we focused a lot on that to keep our focus on the fact that the next game, this one, was going to be vital to getting up to where we need to get to in terms of one inch up with three points. Now we have another game at home where we have to inch up and make sure we play,” said Revs head coach Jay Heaps.

The Revs improve to 6-5-9 on the season.

Revolution Hang on

With the game tied at 2 in the second half, Bunbury took a pass from Kelyn Rowe from the top of the six yard box and put it in the back of the net to give the Revolution a 3-2 lead.

Three minutes later, Bunbury would score again to put the Revolution up 4-2 in the game. Bunbury came on as a second half substitute replacing Scott Caldwell in the 66th minute.

“I wanted to make an impact. To be honest, I was kind of going in playing with a little bit of an edge. I wanted to be starting the game, to be frank, and thought I deserved that. But, I was able to come out there, and whatever it was, if it was working hard defensively, if it was scoring a goal, getting an assist, whatever. I just wanted to make sure I could do whatever I could to help my team,” said Bunbury after the game.

The Galaxy would get within one on a goal by Ariel Lassiter in the 79th minute, but the Revolution would hang on to win.

Next up

The Revolution return to action on Saturday, July 29 when they host the Philadelphia Union.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

