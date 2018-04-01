Bryant to Name Grasso as Next Head Basketball Coach

Bryant is expected to make an official announcement on Monday.

Grasso will replace Tim O’Shea, who retired from coaching at the end of the 2017-18 season.

About Grasso

Grasso served as Iona’s associate head coach over the past six seasons under head coach Tim Cluess.

With Grasso’s help, the Gaels reached five NCAA Tournaments and had eight 20-win seasons.

According to his bio at Iona:

HoopScoopOnline.com recently recognized Grasso as the 11th best non-super six conference assistant coach in the nation. RecruitDirt.com named Grasso the top Assistant coach in the MAAC for the 2011-12 season.

Prior to Iona, Grasso spent four years at Fordham University in the Bronx. In 2009-10, Grasso was named interim head men’s basketball coach for the Rams five games into the season, replacing Dereck Whittenburg. At the time of his appointment, he was the youngest NCAA Division I head coach in the country.

Grasso was responsible for the recruitment of several Atlantic 10 standouts including Gaston, the 2010 A-10 Rookie of the Year and 2009 All-Rookie Team honoree Jio Fontan. He also helped coach All-Atlantic 10 performers Bryant Dunston and Marcus Stout.

Prior to Fordham, Grasso served as an assistant at Quinnipiac University - his alma mater - in 2005-06, where his responsibilities included recruiting, scouting opponents, and organizing daily practices. One of Grasso’s recruits, James Feldeine, earned First Team All-NEC honors in 2010 and helped lead the Bobcats to a share of the regular season championship.

Tough Season for Bryant

The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they went 3-28 overall.

The record comes after the Bulldogs lost their two leading scorers, Nisre Zouzoua and Marcel Pettway, due to transfer.

"I mean, look, if we were undefeated and nationally ranked, I'd probably feel great, the hardest thing for me is dealing with losing. But, I’ve been thinking about this for awhile so it is not just a knee-jerk reaction, it's not just because of this season. I just feel like I had a good run, 10 years is a long time, I just got to a point where I feel like this is not what I want to do anymore, I want to do some other things," O'Shea told GoLocalProv.

