Bryant’s Late Rally Not Enough, They Fall 13-10 to #1 Maryland

Trailing 13-5 in the fourth quarter, the Bryant Bulldogs scored five straight goals to get to within three, but their rally would fall short as #1 Maryland would hold on to win 13-10 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament game.

Bryant finishes their season with an 11-8 overall record.

Maryland will now advance to play Albany in the NCAA quarterfinal round with the winner going to the final four.

Bryant's 4th Quarter Rally

After only scoring one goal in the third quarter, Bryant's offense came alive late in the fourth quarter.

Down 13-5 with under 8 minutes to play, Bryant would get back-to-back goals from Tucker James to make the score 13-7 with 6:43 to play.

With 5 minutes left, Bryant would then get back-to-back goals from Cam Ziegler, the second coming with 2:30 to play to cut Maryland's lead to 13-9.

James would add another goal with 2:04 to play to get Bryant within three, 13-10, but they were unable to get any closer.

Maryland would hang on for the win and are now 3-0 all-time against Bryant.

3rd Quarter Surge Gives Maryland Control

The Bulldogs hung around early in the game, trailing only 6-4 at the half, holding Maryland scoreless for almost an entire quarter.

However, Maryland would grab control in the second half.

The Terrapins got two goals and three assists in the quarter from Tewaaraton finalist Matt Rambo on their way to outscoring the Bulldogs 5-1 in the quarter.

Maryland's run would continue into the fourth quarter as they would go up 13-5 with 8 minutes left on a goal from Adam DiMillo.

The Bulldogs would then make their surge.

Bryant's Road to the NCAA 1st Round

The Bulldogs advanced to the first round of the tournament after beating Monmouth 10-7 in a play-in game this past week in Smithfield.

Bryant got to the tournament after defeating Hobart for their fifth NEC Championship title.

