Bryant’s Late Rally Not Enough, They Fall 13-10 to #1 Maryland
Sunday, May 14, 2017
Bryant finishes their season with an 11-8 overall record.
Maryland will now advance to play Albany in the NCAA quarterfinal round with the winner going to the final four.
Bryant's 4th Quarter Rally
After only scoring one goal in the third quarter, Bryant's offense came alive late in the fourth quarter.
Down 13-5 with under 8 minutes to play, Bryant would get back-to-back goals from Tucker James to make the score 13-7 with 6:43 to play.
With 5 minutes left, Bryant would then get back-to-back goals from Cam Ziegler, the second coming with 2:30 to play to cut Maryland's lead to 13-9.
James would add another goal with 2:04 to play to get Bryant within three, 13-10, but they were unable to get any closer.
Maryland would hang on for the win and are now 3-0 all-time against Bryant.
3rd Quarter Surge Gives Maryland Control
The Bulldogs hung around early in the game, trailing only 6-4 at the half, holding Maryland scoreless for almost an entire quarter.
However, Maryland would grab control in the second half.
The Terrapins got two goals and three assists in the quarter from Tewaaraton finalist Matt Rambo on their way to outscoring the Bulldogs 5-1 in the quarter.
Maryland's run would continue into the fourth quarter as they would go up 13-5 with 8 minutes left on a goal from Adam DiMillo.
The Bulldogs would then make their surge.
Bryant's Road to the NCAA 1st Round
The Bulldogs advanced to the first round of the tournament after beating Monmouth 10-7 in a play-in game this past week in Smithfield.
Bryant got to the tournament after defeating Hobart for their fifth NEC Championship title.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
