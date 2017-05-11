video: NEW: Bryant Lacrosse Holds Off Monmouth 10-7 in NCAA Tournament Play-In Game

The Bryant Bulldogs lacrosse team got two goals from Tom Forsberg, Brett Baker and Pearse McEneaney en route to a 10-7 win over Monmouth in the NCAA Tournament play-in game on Wednesday night in Smithfield.

The Bulldogs now advance to play top-seeded Maryland on Sunday, May 14.

Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Bulldogs Pull Away in 3rd Quarter

The Bulldogs led 5-3 with five minutes left in the third quarter before taking complete control of the game.

With 3:01 left in the quarter, Bryant’s Ryan Sharpe found the back of the net for his 21st goal of the season to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead.

The Bulldogs would take their largest lead of the game when Jake Buonaiuto’s shot found the back of the net with 2:11 left to play in the quarter.

Bryant would continue to roll, getting a second goal from McEneaney with 1:40 to play followed by a goal from Tucker James with five seconds to play to take a commanding 9-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

At the start of the fourth, Forsberg would net his second goal of the game to give Bryant a 10-3 lead.

Bryant dominated Monmouth on the face-offs, beating them 14-5, while also winning the ground ball battle 31 to 25

The Hawks would rally late in the fourth quarter, scoring four straight goals with the final goal coming with two seconds left in the game.

Bryant’s win snaps Monmouth’s 11 game winning streak.

Forsberg scores an absolute rifle as the Bulldogs leads 10-3 with 12 minutes standing between them and No. 1 Maryland in the NCAA 1st round pic.twitter.com/Pnwh9CdcPg — Bryant Athletics (@BryantAthletics) May 11, 2017

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.