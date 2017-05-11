video: NEW: Bryant Lacrosse Holds Off Monmouth 10-7 in NCAA Tournament Play-In Game
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
The Bulldogs now advance to play top-seeded Maryland on Sunday, May 14.
Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Bulldogs Pull Away in 3rd Quarter
The Bulldogs led 5-3 with five minutes left in the third quarter before taking complete control of the game.
With 3:01 left in the quarter, Bryant’s Ryan Sharpe found the back of the net for his 21st goal of the season to give the Bulldogs a 6-3 lead.
The Bulldogs would take their largest lead of the game when Jake Buonaiuto’s shot found the back of the net with 2:11 left to play in the quarter.
Bryant would continue to roll, getting a second goal from McEneaney with 1:40 to play followed by a goal from Tucker James with five seconds to play to take a commanding 9-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
At the start of the fourth, Forsberg would net his second goal of the game to give Bryant a 10-3 lead.
Bryant dominated Monmouth on the face-offs, beating them 14-5, while also winning the ground ball battle 31 to 25
The Hawks would rally late in the fourth quarter, scoring four straight goals with the final goal coming with two seconds left in the game.
Bryant’s win snaps Monmouth’s 11 game winning streak.
Forsberg scores an absolute rifle as the Bulldogs leads 10-3 with 12 minutes standing between them and No. 1 Maryland in the NCAA 1st round pic.twitter.com/Pnwh9CdcPg— Bryant Athletics (@BryantAthletics) May 11, 2017
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
