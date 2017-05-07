Bryant Lacrosse Wins NEC Championship, Earns NCAA Tournament Berth

The Bryant Bulldogs men’s lacrosse team is going back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time after beating Hobart 5-4 on Saturday afternoon in the NEC Championship game.

"For me personally, this is something I really wanted for our senior class. The Class of 2017 were freshmen the year we beat Syracuse, and they have been incredible ambassadors to our program for four years. For all of us involved with this team and for me in particular, we wanted this for them so badly,” said Bryant head coach Mike Pressler.

Bryant is now 5-0 all-time in NEC Championship games.

Bryant will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday, May 7 during the live selection show at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

Bryant Rallies to Win Title

The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 at the half and were being outshot 19-8 and beaten on the faceoff X 5-2, before rallying in the third quarter.

Bryant scored three straight goals in the third quarter starting with the game tying goal coming in the form of Cam Ziegler, who scored on a delayed penalty.

Just 40 seconds later, the Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game on a goal by Tucker James, who scored on a pass from Tom Forsberg on the man-up to give Bryant a 4-3 lead.

Two minutes later, Bryant’s Kyle Cornell would give Bryant a 5-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Hobart would cut the Bulldogs lead to one four minutes into the fourth quarter, but Bryant would hang on for the 5-4 win.

Bryant goaltender James Werner made 10 saves and was named tournament MVP.





