Bryant Lacrosse Wins NEC Championship, Earns NCAA Tournament Berth
Sunday, May 07, 2017
The Bryant Bulldogs men’s lacrosse team is going back to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time after beating Hobart 5-4 on Saturday afternoon in the NEC Championship game.
"For me personally, this is something I really wanted for our senior class. The Class of 2017 were freshmen the year we beat Syracuse, and they have been incredible ambassadors to our program for four years. For all of us involved with this team and for me in particular, we wanted this for them so badly,” said Bryant head coach Mike Pressler.
Bryant is now 5-0 all-time in NEC Championship games.
Bryant will find out their NCAA Tournament opponent on Sunday, May 7 during the live selection show at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
Bryant Rallies to Win Title
The Bulldogs trailed 3-2 at the half and were being outshot 19-8 and beaten on the faceoff X 5-2, before rallying in the third quarter.
Bryant scored three straight goals in the third quarter starting with the game tying goal coming in the form of Cam Ziegler, who scored on a delayed penalty.
Just 40 seconds later, the Bulldogs would take their first lead of the game on a goal by Tucker James, who scored on a pass from Tom Forsberg on the man-up to give Bryant a 4-3 lead.
Two minutes later, Bryant’s Kyle Cornell would give Bryant a 5-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Hobart would cut the Bulldogs lead to one four minutes into the fourth quarter, but Bryant would hang on for the 5-4 win.
Bryant goaltender James Werner made 10 saves and was named tournament MVP.
Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
Related Articles
- Visit to North Carolina Highlights 2015 Bryant Lacrosse Schedule
- College Men’s Basketball Preview: Bryant Bulldogs
- Bryant Bulldogs ready to take the next step?
- First Semester Grade - Bryant Bulldogs: C-/D+
- Big Weekend for Bryant Bulldogs - Shock Syracuse in Lacrosse and More
- Bryant Bulldogs Basketball Season Preview
- Brown Lacrosse Looks to Solve Navy’s Defense & Earn Final Four Berth
- Brown Stadium Set to Host the NCAA Lacrosse Quarterfinals on Saturday
- NEW: Brown Lacrosse Advances to NCAA Final Four
- NCAA Lacrosse Final 4 Takes Center Stage This Weekend - Meet the Teams
- Brown Lacrosse Set to Face Top Seeded Maryland in Final Four
- Brown Lacrosse’s Molloy Named Tewaaraton Award Finalist
- Brown Lacrosse to Host Navy in NCAA Quarterfinal at Brown Stadium
- Brown Lacrosse Upset by Harvard in Ivy League Tournament
- Brown Lacrosse Given 5 Seed in NCAA Tourney, Will Host Johns Hopkins
- Brown Lacrosse Set for NCAA Tourney Showdown With Johns Hopkins
- Brown Lacrosse Rolls Johns Hopkins in 1st Round of NCAA Tourney
- Brown Lacrosse Falls 15-14 to Maryland in OT Thriller
- Brown Lacrosse’s Molloy & Kelly Named Top Player and Goaltender in Nation
- Kniffin’s 6 Goals Leads #10 Brown Lacrosse to 25-9 Win Over Quinnipiac
- Brown Lacrosse Hosts Quinnipiac in 2017 Season Opener on Sunday
- NEW: NCAA Basketball, Lacrosse & Hockey Tournaments Returning to Providence
- PC Lacrosse Falls to Marquette 10-9 in Big East Championship
- PC Lacrosse Faces Marquette in Big East Championship Saturday
- Brown Lacrosse Ranked 10th in National Preseason Poll
- Rhode Island Company Reinvents the Lacrosse Stick
- Brown Lacrosse Star Dylan Molloy Wins Tewaaraton Award
- Brown Lacrosse Coach Tiffany Lands Virginia Job
- Brown Lacrosse Names Mike Daly New Head Coach
- Brown Lax Alum Kelly Named Major League Lacrosse Rookie of the Year
- Brown Lacrosse Set to Face Yale in Ivy League Championship Game