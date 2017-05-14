Bryant Lacrosse Set to Face #1 Maryland in NCAA 1st Round Sunday

The Bryant Bulldogs men's lacrosse team will go for their second win over a top ranked team on Sunday when they visit #1 Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs knocked off #2 Syracuse in 2014. Following the win over the Orange, Bryant went on to lose to Maryland in the second round.

"We've been in this scenario before. I think we are accustomed to it. Maryland is Maryland – they are one of the most storied programs in lacrosse. They are No. 1 in the nation right now, and we have the opportunity to go to their place and play them on Sunday. It's great exposure for our program and just a great opportunity for our team overall," said Bryant head coach Mike Pressler.

The game is set to faceoff at 2:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPNU.

Bryant vs Maryland

Sunday’s game will mark the third in history between the Terrapins and Bulldogs.

Maryland has won each of the previous two meetings, the first coming in 2009 and the last coming in 2014, as mentioned above.

Maryland enters the tournament as the top seed for the second straight season and seventh time overall. They have reached the final four each of the previous six times.

The Terps reached the national championship game in 2016, losing 14-13 to North Carolina.

The Terrapins are led by Tewaaraton Award finalist Matt Rambo, who became Maryland’s all-time points leader earlier this season and needs seven goals to become the all-time leading scorer.

He currently has 147 career goals.

Bryant is led by Tucker James, who has 39 goals on the season, and Cam Ziegler, who has 28 goals on the season.

Bryant's Road to the NCAA 1st Round

The Bulldogs advanced to the first round of the tournament after beating Monmouth 10-7 in a play-in game this past week in Smithfield.

"Speaking for our entire program, we are absolutely thrilled to win an NCAA game at home. It was a great day for the Bryant Bulldogs," said Pressler after the game.

Bryant got to the tournament after defeating Hobart for their fifth NEC Championship title.

Related Slideshow: RI Teams To Win National Championships

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.