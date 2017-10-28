Bryant Football Visits Wagner in Search of 1st Conference Win

The Bryant Bulldogs football team (2-5, 0-2 NEC) heads to (2-5, 0-3 NEC) Wagner on Saturday to play their second to last road game of the season.

Both teams will be looking for their first conference win of the season.

Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.

Bryant vs Wagner

The Bulldogs and Seahawks will be meeting for the 10th time in program history, with Bryant owning a 6-3 advantage in the series.

In last year’s game, Bryant used a 97-yard kick return by Matt Sewall to lift them to a 27-17 victory in Smithfield.

The Bulldogs have won three of the last four games.

Bryant Offense

The Bryant offense comes in averaging 428 yards and 24 points per game so far this season.

Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 175 of his 306 passes for 2,235 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 14 interceptions on the season.

Sophomore Jean Constant became the 10th different player in program history to record 1,000+ all-purpose yards in a single season. He ranks fourth nationally with 162.14 all-purpose yards per game (1,135 total).

Bryant Defense

So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 39 points and 468 total yards per game.

Linebacker Thomas Costigan leads the Bulldogs with 62 tackles and six sacks so far this season.

Sophomore Richard Ukele follows up with 47 tackles on the season.

