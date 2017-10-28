Bryant Football Visits Wagner in Search of 1st Conference Win
Saturday, October 28, 2017
Both teams will be looking for their first conference win of the season.
Kick-off is set for 12 p.m.
Bryant vs Wagner
The Bulldogs and Seahawks will be meeting for the 10th time in program history, with Bryant owning a 6-3 advantage in the series.
In last year’s game, Bryant used a 97-yard kick return by Matt Sewall to lift them to a 27-17 victory in Smithfield.
The Bulldogs have won three of the last four games.
Bryant Offense
The Bryant offense comes in averaging 428 yards and 24 points per game so far this season.
Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 175 of his 306 passes for 2,235 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also has 14 interceptions on the season.
Sophomore Jean Constant became the 10th different player in program history to record 1,000+ all-purpose yards in a single season. He ranks fourth nationally with 162.14 all-purpose yards per game (1,135 total).
Bryant Defense
So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 39 points and 468 total yards per game.
Linebacker Thomas Costigan leads the Bulldogs with 62 tackles and six sacks so far this season.
Sophomore Richard Ukele follows up with 47 tackles on the season.
PC Basketball 1960-61 NIT
The Providence College Friars won the National Invitation Tournament(NIT) in 1961, defeating St. Louis 62-59 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
At this time, the NIT was considered to be the National Championship of College Basketball.
The Friars were led by Vinny Ernst and James Hadnot that season.
PC Women's Cross Country
The 1995 Providence Friars won the programs first NCAA title. On the way, PC won their first BIG EAST and ECAC Championships.
Head Coach Ray Treacy was named NCAA Division I Women's National Coach of the Year, BIG EAST Men's and Women's Coach of the Year, Rhode Island Words Unlimited Women's Coach of the Year and NCAA District I Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
Brown Women's Crew '99
Brown women's crew won the first NCAA Division I Championship in Brown University History by defeating the University of Virginia by a three-second margin at lake Natoma in California.
Brown also won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the Ivy Championship, setting a new course record in the process.
Photo courtesy of Brownbears.com
Brown Women's Crew 2000
Brown repeated as national Champions in 2000, beating the University of Washington by 3.9 seconds four points.
In addition, Brown's varsity and second varsity won the Eastern Sprint Championship and the IVY league Championship.
Both teams went undefeated on the season.
URI Women's Sailing 2011
The URI Women won the programs first National Championship in small boat sailing in the 79 year history of the program and hoisted the Gerald C. Miller Memorial Trophy at the Sperry Top-Sider/Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s National Championship.
The Rams won the title as a club team and were one of two club teams competing for the title. The other club team was Western Washington, who finished 17.
Photo courtesy of uri.edu
PC Hockey 2015
The Providence College Friars won the 2015 NCAA Ice Hockey National Championship, defeating Boston University 4-3 at the TD Garden.
The Championship is the first in the program's history and only the third NCAA National Title in Providence College History.
PC goatender Jon Gillies was named Most Outstanding Player.
