Bryant Football Visits Robert Morris Seeking 3rd Straight Win

The Bryant Bulldogs football team (4-5, 2-4 NEC) will look to make it three straight wins on Saturday when they visit (2-7,0-4 NEC) Robert Morris.

Robert Morris comes into the game having lost six straight.

Game time is set for noon.

Bryant vs Robert Morris

The Bulldogs and Colonials will meet for the 10th time in program history on Saturday, with Bryan owning a 7-2 record in the series.

Last season, Bryant trailed 13-10 after three quarters before rallying for a 24-13 win.

However, both of Bryant’s losses have come on the road.

Bryant Offense

The Bryant offense comes in averaging 426 yards and 28 points per game so far this season.

Quarterback Price Wilson has completed 215 of his 362 passes for 2,746 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also has 15 interceptions on the season.

Sophomore Jean Constant has hauled in seven touchdowns on the season while hauling in 40 catches for 543 yards.

“Jean is the epitome of what we want in this program. Obviously, the kickoff return was spectacular. I was happy to see it come out, I was happy we were able to get it to him, and we will certainly look to do that again this week,” said Perry.

Tom Kennedy leads Bryant with 41 catches for 703 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bryant Defense

So far this season, the Bryant defense has given up an average of 37 points and 473 total yards per game.

Linebacker Thomas Costigan leads the Bulldogs with 80 tackles and eight sacks on the season. He also has three forced fumbles and one interception.

Sophomore defensive back Eulogio Portugal follows up with 53 tackles and one fumble recovery.

